Lightning Lane Multi Pass Service to Reintroduce Attraction Tiers at Walt Disney World

With today’s announcement of changes to Disney Genie+ – now going under the simplified name of Lightning Lane – we’ve also learned that the Lighting Lane Multi Pass Experiences will utilize a tier system similar to how FastPass+ used to work.

What’s Happening:

Tiers will be in use for the newly modified Lightning Lane service at all Walt Disney World Animal Kingdom

Guests will be able to pick 1 popular attraction from one the highest group and then two attractions from a lower group when purchasing the service.

Once you redeem a selection on the day of your park visit, you can choose another multi pass experience from either group (subject to availability).

Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels will be able to make their selections up to 7 days advance of their stay (and book selection for their entire stay, up to 14 days).

All other guests will be able to make selections up to 3 days in advance at 7:00 a.m.

Notably, guests can preview available selections before completing their transaction.

These changes will go into effect beginning July 24th

Below is a complete list of each park’s attraction tiers for the Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

Choose up to one experience from this group:

Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)

A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for:

Seven Dwarfs Mine Train

TRON Lightcycle / Run

Choose up to one experience from this group:

Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)

A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:

Choose up to one experience from this group:

Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)

A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When purchasing a Lightning Lane Multi Pass for Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, you’ll be prompted to choose up to 3 of the following multi pass experiences (as well as arrival windows).

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)

A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction: