Lightning Lane Multi Pass Service to Reintroduce Attraction Tiers at Walt Disney World

With today’s announcement of changes to Disney Genie+ – now going under the simplified name of Lightning Lane – we’ve also learned that the Lighting Lane Multi Pass Experiences will utilize a tier system similar to how FastPass+ used to work.

What’s Happening:

  • Tiers will be in use for the newly modified Lightning Lane service at all Walt Disney World parks except for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
  • Guests will be able to pick 1 popular attraction from one the highest group and then two attractions from a lower group when purchasing the service.
  • Once you redeem a selection on the day of your park visit, you can choose another multi pass experience from either group (subject to availability).
  • Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels will be able to make their selections up to 7 days advance of their stay (and book selection for their entire stay, up to 14 days).
  • All other guests will be able to make selections up to 3 days in advance at 7:00 a.m.
  • Notably, guests can preview available selections before completing their transaction.
  • These changes will go into effect beginning July 24th.
  • Below is a complete list of each park’s attraction tiers for the Lightning Lane Multi Pass.

Magic Kingdom

Choose up to one experience from this group:

Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for:

EPCOT

Choose up to one experience from this group:

Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:

Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Choose up to one experience from this group:

Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)

A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:

Disney’s Animal Kingdom

When purchasing a Lightning Lane Multi Pass for Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, you’ll be prompted to choose up to 3 of the following multi pass experiences (as well as arrival windows).

Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:

