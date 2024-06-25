Lightning Lane Multi Pass Service to Reintroduce Attraction Tiers at Walt Disney World

With today’s announcement of changes to Disney Genie+ – now going under the simplified name of Lightning Lane – we’ve also learned that the Lighting Lane Multi Pass Experiences will utilize a tier system similar to how FastPass+ used to work.
- Tiers will be in use for the newly modified Lightning Lane service at all Walt Disney World parks except for Disney’s Animal Kingdom.
- Guests will be able to pick 1 popular attraction from one the highest group and then two attractions from a lower group when purchasing the service.
- Once you redeem a selection on the day of your park visit, you can choose another multi pass experience from either group (subject to availability).
- Guests staying at Disney Resort hotels will be able to make their selections up to 7 days advance of their stay (and book selection for their entire stay, up to 14 days).
- All other guests will be able to make selections up to 3 days in advance at 7:00 a.m.
- Notably, guests can preview available selections before completing their transaction.
- These changes will go into effect beginning July 24th.
- Below is a complete list of each park’s attraction tiers for the Lightning Lane Multi Pass.
Magic Kingdom
Choose up to one experience from this group:
Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:
- The Barnstormer
- Buzz Lightyear’s Space Ranger Spin
- Dumbo the Flying Elephant
- Haunted Mansion
- “it’s a small world“
- Mad Tea Party
- The Magic Carpets of Aladdin
- The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh
- Mickey’s PhilharMagic
- Monsters Inc. Laugh Floor
- Pirates of the Caribbean
- Tomorrowland Speedway
- Under the Sea ~ Journey of The Little Mermaid
Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for:
- Seven Dwarfs Mine Train
- TRON Lightcycle / Run
EPCOT
Choose up to one experience from this group:
Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:
- Disney and Pixar Short Film Festival
- Journey into Imagination with Figment
- Living with the Land
- Mission: SPACE
- The Seas with Nemo & Friends
- Spaceship Earth
- Turtle Talk with Crush
Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Choose up to one experience from this group:
Choose your other 2 experiences—or all 3—from this group:
- Alien Swirling Saucers
- Beauty and the Beast Live on Stage
- Disney Junior Play & Dance!
- For the First Time in Forever: A Frozen Sing-Along Celebration
- Indiana Jones Epic Stunt Spectacular
- Muppet*Vision 3D
- Star Tours – The Adventures Continue
- The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror
- Toy Story Mania!
Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:
- Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
When purchasing a Lightning Lane Multi Pass for Disney’s Animal Kingdom theme park, you’ll be prompted to choose up to 3 of the following multi pass experiences (as well as arrival windows).
- DINOSAUR
- Expedition Everest – Legend of the Forbidden Mountain
- Feathered Friends in Flight!
- Festival of the Lion King
- Finding Nemo: The Big Blue… and Beyond!
- It’s Tough to Be a Bug!
- Kali River Rapids
- Kilimanjaro Safaris
- Naʻvi River Journey
Single Pass Attractions (Not Available with the Multi Pass)
A Lightning Lane Single Pass can be purchased for the following attraction:
