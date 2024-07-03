Video: Magic Kingdom Presents “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” on July 3rd

Happy Independence Day! Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom had the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July a night early with a festive firework spectacular.

What’s Happening:

Tonight, Magic Kingdom presented their patriotic nighttime spectacular “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.”

The red, white, and blue ode to america features Americana musical classics and an abundance of fireworks. The entertainment option is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day.

The firework show, which began at 9:20PM, will have a second presentation tomorrow July 4th.

After the show, guests in the park can dance the night away with DJs mixing tunes in front of Cinderella’s Castle.

Checkout our video of “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” below: