Video: Magic Kingdom Presents “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” on July 3rd

Happy Independence Day! Guests visiting the Magic Kingdom had the opportunity to celebrate the Fourth of July a night early with a festive firework spectacular.
What’s Happening:
- Tonight, Magic Kingdom presented their patriotic nighttime spectacular “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky.”
- The red, white, and blue ode to america features Americana musical classics and an abundance of fireworks. The entertainment option is the perfect way to celebrate Independence Day.
- The firework show, which began at 9:20PM, will have a second presentation tomorrow July 4th.
- After the show, guests in the park can dance the night away with DJs mixing tunes in front of Cinderella’s Castle.
- “Happily Ever After” will continue performances on July 5th.
- In addition to the Magic Kingdom presented spectacularly, EPCOT’s “Luminous: Symphony of Us” was closed out with the “Heartbeat of Freedom” tag. The special holiday finale will also be performed on July 4th. “Luminous: Symphony of Us” will begin at 9PM.
- Checkout our video of “Disney’s Celebrate America! – A Fourth of July Concert in the Sky” below:
