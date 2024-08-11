It might be over, but D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event truly was a magical gathering that produced exciting announcements, incredible celebrity encounters and most of all new merchandise! Prior to the event, Disney Store previewed the new collections that were launching at the show and now the anticipated items are available online such as Disney Parks Wishables Good vs Evil micro plush.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

D23 gave fans a lot to be excited for in the coming months and years, but in the meantime there’s a new wave of Disney Parks Wishables that’s about to debut.

This series doesn’t focus on a single attraction or beloved snack, but rather on a theme of Good vs. Evil.

Disney Parks Wishables Good vs. Evil Plush Blind Pack – Micro 5 ½” – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $14.99

Fans will love the series of mystery micro plush that pairs a hero with their biggest foe! The blind bag offerings include: Prince Philip Maleficent Dragon Jasmine (Red outfit) Jafar Snake Ursula

As for Ursula’s opponent, Ariel (mermaid) is available as the standalone plush for the collection.

Ariel Disney Parks Wishables Good vs. Evil Plush – The Little Mermaid – Micro 7″ – D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event – $14.99

Good vs Evil Disney Parks Wishables will be available at Disney Store

Free Shipping on Disney Store:

Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.

More From D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event:

So much was happening and Laughing Place was there to document as much as we could! Check out our D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event tag for all the announcements, reveals, and surprises from the epic weekend.

If you’re looking for more shopping opportunities, gift ideas and seasonal fun we have plenty of news and merchandise featured under our shopping tag!