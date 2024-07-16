DAS Defenders Organizes In Park Meet Ups For the 34th Anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act

In celebration of the Americans with Disability Act, the organization is inviting disabled park guests, caregivers, and community allies to meet up at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort.

What’s Happening:

DAS (Disability Access Service) Defenders has announced new planned meetups at both Disneyland Park and EPCOT

The unofficial July 26th event, which coincides with the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, encourages participants to wear “parking placard blue” clothing while commemorating the history of people with disabilities.

This past spring, Disney Parks announced drastic changes to their DAS program. The new regulations have made access to the virtual queue system much harder to obtain, resulting in a multitude of problems for guests with visible and invisible disabilities. Due to system abuse, Disney has limited access to DAS, which has had an adverse effect for many guests who need the system to enjoy a trip to the Disney Parks.

While Disney has a long history of being one of the best and most accommodating destinations for guests with disabilities, these changes have increased mean-spirited comments towards people who rely on the service.

This event, which is not a protest, is a reminder that people with disabilities belong in the parks. In an attempt to drown out voices that are invalidating the concerns of disabled people and allies, the meetups intend to spread a message of unity, kindness, care, and support. The organization does not encourage or condone any disruptive behavior.

At EPCOT, attendees will meet at Connections Cafe at 10am and 7pm. The itinerary includes eating, riding a ride, and taking a picture in front of Spaceship Earth

At Disneyland, attendees will meet at the picnic tables just outside of the park at 10am. A photo meetup infront of Sleeping Beauty Castle is planned for 12pm with an additional 7pm meetup on Main Street USA.

Read More: