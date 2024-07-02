Select Disney Cruise Line Sailings Are Changing All Aboard Times

A small change is coming to all aboard times on select Disney Cruise Line sailings.

What’s Happening:

Guests who are sailing on the Disney Magic and Disney Wish from Florida-based ports will be seeing a change in their all aboard time.

Beginning September 2nd, all aboard will now be 3pm for all guests.

This change has been sent via SeaMail to all guests booked on the affected sailings.

Most importantly, if guests are traveling to port using independent flight arrangements, it’s suggested to review the recommended flight-time guidelines for their departure port.

