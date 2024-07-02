Select Disney Cruise Line Sailings Are Changing All Aboard Times

by |
Tags: ,

A small change is coming to all aboard times on select Disney Cruise Line sailings.

What’s Happening:

  • Guests who are sailing on the Disney Magic and Disney Wish from Florida-based ports will be seeing a change in their all aboard time.
  • Beginning September 2nd, all aboard will now be 3pm for all guests.
  • This change has been sent via SeaMail to all guests booked on the affected sailings.
  • Most importantly, if guests are traveling to port using independent flight arrangements, it’s suggested to review the recommended flight-time guidelines for their departure port.

More Disney Cruise Line News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney Cruise travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight