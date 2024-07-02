Select Disney Cruise Line Sailings Are Changing All Aboard Times

A small change is coming to all aboard times on select Disney Cruise Line sailings.
What’s Happening:
- Guests who are sailing on the Disney Magic and Disney Wish from Florida-based ports will be seeing a change in their all aboard time.
- Beginning September 2nd, all aboard will now be 3pm for all guests.
- This change has been sent via SeaMail to all guests booked on the affected sailings.
- Most importantly, if guests are traveling to port using independent flight arrangements, it’s suggested to review the recommended flight-time guidelines for their departure port.
