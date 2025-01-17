The official Disney Parks YouTube channel has released a new video spotlighting Character Dining Tips at Walt Disney World for 2025.
What’s Happening:
- The new video features two planDisney panelists, Kay and Kristi, discussing their favorite Character Dining experiences and tips while partaking in a Character Dining breakfast.
- The video focuses on breakfast at Disney Beach Club’s Cafe May Cafe, which offers the Minnie’s Beach Bash breakfast. In the video, Kay and Kristi are visited at their table by the likes of Minnie Mouse, Donald Duck, Daisy Duck and Goofy while also going to grab some food, including Mickey’s Waffles – only to realize they have Minnie’s Waffles at this particular meal, thanks to who’s hosting.
- Though the video only follows the duo to this one particular Character Dining location, they also discuss other personal favorites at Walt Disney World, including Chef Mickey’s at Disney's Contemporary Resort and Hollywood & Vine at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
More From Walt Disney World:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com