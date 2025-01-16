Disney Announces the 100 Teens Selected for 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

Disney has announced the 100 teens that have been selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy.
What's Happening:
- In March, 100 high school students from different parts of the country will journey to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida to pursue their dreams.
- The new class of 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy is made up of motivated teenagers engaged in a respected mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort.
- This initiative seeks to inspire and empower students from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to discover limitless opportunities and turn their dreams into real accomplishments.
- Walt Disney World announced the names of the remaining students today, following their earlier surprise selections in Houston and Atlanta this week.
- From March 26 to 30, 2025, Disney Dreamers will participate in a multi-day program at Walt Disney World, where they will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities, and educators through a series of workshops and seminars designed to inspire and advance their career goals.
- Participants will delve into various career paths and enhance vital skills such as communication, leadership, and networking while also experiencing the enchantment of Walt Disney World, which consistently enhances the guest experience through continuous investments in new attractions, entertainment, and additional offerings.
- Every year, thousands of applicants write essays sharing their personal stories and dreams, from which the Disney Dreamers are selected.
- The chosen students, along with a parent or guardian, are awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.
Disney Dreamers Class of 2025:
- Aarav K. Naperville, IL 11th Grade
- Aarushi A. Cumming, GA 12th Grade
- Abigail K. Leonia, NJ 9th Grade
- Alexandra O. Missouri City, TX 12th Grade
- Alexis L. Albuquerque, NM 11th Grade
- Alissa L. El Monte, CA 12th Grade
- Alonnah C. Fayetteville, GA 12th Grade
- Andres V. El Paso, TX 12th Grade
- Angel W. Murphy, TX 9th Grade
- Anna P. Fort Lee, NJ 11th Grade
- Arizona S. St Johns, FL 9th Grade
- Asia D. Jefferson, LA 12th Grade
- Aubrey L. West Orange, NJ 12th Grade
- Ava H. Panama City Beach, FL 12th Grade
- Ava P. Crandall, TX 12th Grade
- Brennan C. Pasadena, CA 12th
- Grade Brice E. Houston, TX 12th Grade
- Caleb D. Stockton, CA 10th Grade
- Callie C. Demorest, PG 9th Grade
- Camden P. Birmingham, AL 9th Grade
- Cameryn S. Little Rock, AR 12th Grade
- Caspia R. Star, ID 9th Grade
- Charlie A. Phillipsburg, NJ 11th Grade
- Chasity R. Locust Grove, GA 10th Grade
- Christian R. Cherry Valley, MA 12th Grade
- Ciara W. Acworth, GA 12th Grade
- Claribel D. Lexington Park, MD 9th Grade
- Colin S. Little Rock, AR 12th Grade
- Colton C. Gilbert, AZ 10th Grade
- Connor C. Porter Ranch, CA 11th Grade
- Corey U. Gardena, CA 12th Grade
- DeJuan S. Saint Louis, MO 10h Grade
- Derek C. Syosset, NY 12th Grade
- Destiny J. Plantation, FL 9th Grade
- Diongela T. Orlando, FL 9th Grade
- Ekampreet S. Kent, WA 9th Grade
- Elissa K. Liberty, MO 10th Grade
- Emery C. Modesto, CA 9th Grade
- Euri K. Tustin, CA 10th Grade
- Finn S. Collingswood, NJ 12th Grade
- Fritz W. Suffolk, VA 11th Grade
- Haley E. Hialeah, FL 11th Grade
- Halle H. Brentwood, TN 9th Grade
- Ian S. Marengo, IL 12th Grade
- Imani W. St. Ann, MO 9th Grade
- Iraj S. Chandler, AZ 10th Grade
- Isabelle M. Saint Louis, MO 9th Grade
- Jad A. Westlake, OH 12th Grade
- Jamila S. New York, NY 12th Grade
- Jasmine T. Apopka, FL 12th Grade
- Jayden K. Houston, TX 12th Grade
- Jessica N. Paterson, NJ 12th Grade
- Jessie Z. Woodbridge, CT 12th Grade
- Joanne L. La Crescenta, CA 12th Grade
- Joseias E. Houston, TX 12th Grade
- Joshua O. Gambrills, MD 11th Grade
- Kaitlyn S. Mt Dora, FL 11th Grade
- Kayla G. Upper Marlboro, MD 12th Grade
- Kaylee P. Kissimmee, FL 11th Grade
- Kelsi L. Issaquah, WA 11th Grade
- Kendall B. Raleigh, NC 11th Grade
- Kennedy H. Frisco, TX 9th Grade
- Kevin M. Montgomery, IL 12th Grade
- Kylan R. Stone Mountain, GA 9th Grade
- Kylie F. Kissimmee, FL 11th Grade
- Laura R. Irvine, CA 10th Grade
- Lauren K. La Crescenta, CA 12th Grade
- Lawrence V. Fresno, CA 10th Grade
- Madeleine J. Newburyport, MA 11th Grade
- Madeline L. Columbus, OH 9th Grade
- Malia M. Santa Clara, CA 11th Grade
- Mason B. Fort Mill, SC 11th Grade
- McAustin U. Long Beach, CA 12th Grade
- Michael C. Virginia Beach, VA 10th Grade
- Michai T. Jamaica, NY 10th Grade
- Myanelle B. Somerset, NJ 11th Grade
- Nettie R. East Hampton, NY 12th Grade
- Olivia D. Albuquerque, NM 11th Grade
- Olivia E. Fort Mitchell, AL 11th Grade
- Owen O. Newnan, GA 12th Grade
- Rihana T. Stockbridge, GA 12th Grade
- Ross R. Cave City, KY 9th Grade
- Sambodhan B. Malden, MA 11th Grade
- Sanja J. Chula Vista, CA 12th Grade
- Sarah S. Cupertino, CA 11th Grade
- Savannah T. Fayetteville, NC 10th Grade
- Sebastian T. Sewickley, PA 12th Grade
- Sierra W. Acworth, GA 12th Grade
- Somaya R. Orlando, FL 12th Grade
- Sonia G. Charlotte, NC 10th Grade
- Srishti B. Sammamish, WA 11th Grade
- Steven J. Chicago, IL 10th Grade
- Tiffany G. Arlington, TX 12th Grade
- Teodora V. Churchville, PA 12th Grade
- Tiyanna S. Hampton, GA 11th Grade
- Torrick P. Fort Lauderdale, FL 12th Grade
- Trinity J. Spring, TX 11th Grade
- Tristan W. Coconut Creek, FL 10th Grade
- Vianna F. Chapel Hill, NC 10th Grade
- Zane S. Manvel, TX 9th Grade
What They're Saying:
- Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Walt Disney World Ambassador: “We are thrilled to spark new possibilities and provide these future leaders with the tools they need to chase their dreams. After 18 years of hosting Disney Dreamers Academy, we continue to be inspired by these teens and their incredible accomplishments.”
More Walt Disney World News:
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com