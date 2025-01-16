Disney Announces the 100 Teens Selected for 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy

Each year, thousands submit essays about their personal stories and aspirations to become Disney Dreamers.

Disney has announced the 100 teens that have been selected for the 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy.

What's Happening:

In March, 100 high school students from different parts of the country will journey to Walt Disney World

The new class of 2025 Disney Dreamers Academy is made up of motivated teenagers engaged in a respected mentoring program at Walt Disney World Resort.

This initiative seeks to inspire and empower students from diverse backgrounds, encouraging them to discover limitless opportunities and turn their dreams into real accomplishments.

Walt Disney World announced the names of the remaining students today, following their earlier surprise selections in Houston and Atlanta this week.

From March 26 to 30, 2025, Disney Dreamers will participate in a multi-day program at Walt Disney World, where they will engage with business leaders, Disney executives, celebrities, and educators through a series of workshops and seminars designed to inspire and advance their career goals.

Participants will delve into various career paths and enhance vital skills such as communication, leadership, and networking while also experiencing the enchantment of Walt Disney World, which consistently enhances the guest experience through continuous investments in new attractions, entertainment, and additional offerings.

Every year, thousands of applicants write essays sharing their personal stories and dreams, from which the Disney Dreamers are selected.

The chosen students, along with a parent or guardian, are awarded an all-expenses-paid trip to Walt Disney World.

Disney Dreamers Class of 2025:

Aarav K. Naperville, IL 11th Grade

Aarushi A. Cumming, GA 12th Grade

Abigail K. Leonia, NJ 9th Grade

Alexandra O. Missouri City, TX 12th Grade

Alexis L. Albuquerque, NM 11th Grade

Alissa L. El Monte, CA 12th Grade

Alonnah C. Fayetteville, GA 12th Grade

Andres V. El Paso, TX 12th Grade

Angel W. Murphy, TX 9th Grade

Anna P. Fort Lee, NJ 11th Grade

Arizona S. St Johns, FL 9th Grade

Asia D. Jefferson, LA 12th Grade

Aubrey L. West Orange, NJ 12th Grade

Ava H. Panama City Beach, FL 12th Grade

Ava P. Crandall, TX 12th Grade

Brennan C. Pasadena, CA 12th

Grade Brice E. Houston, TX 12th Grade

Caleb D. Stockton, CA 10th Grade

Callie C. Demorest, PG 9th Grade

Camden P. Birmingham, AL 9th Grade

Cameryn S. Little Rock, AR 12th Grade

Caspia R. Star, ID 9th Grade

Charlie A. Phillipsburg, NJ 11th Grade

Chasity R. Locust Grove, GA 10th Grade

Christian R. Cherry Valley, MA 12th Grade

Ciara W. Acworth, GA 12th Grade

Claribel D. Lexington Park, MD 9th Grade

Colin S. Little Rock, AR 12th Grade

Colton C. Gilbert, AZ 10th Grade

Connor C. Porter Ranch, CA 11th Grade

Corey U. Gardena, CA 12th Grade

DeJuan S. Saint Louis, MO 10h Grade

Derek C. Syosset, NY 12th Grade

Destiny J. Plantation, FL 9th Grade

Diongela T. Orlando, FL 9th Grade

Ekampreet S. Kent, WA 9th Grade

Elissa K. Liberty, MO 10th Grade

Emery C. Modesto, CA 9th Grade

Euri K. Tustin, CA 10th Grade

Finn S. Collingswood, NJ 12th Grade

Fritz W. Suffolk, VA 11th Grade

Haley E. Hialeah, FL 11th Grade

Halle H. Brentwood, TN 9th Grade

Ian S. Marengo, IL 12th Grade

Imani W. St. Ann, MO 9th Grade

Iraj S. Chandler, AZ 10th Grade

Isabelle M. Saint Louis, MO 9th Grade

Jad A. Westlake, OH 12th Grade

Jamila S. New York, NY 12th Grade

Jasmine T. Apopka, FL 12th Grade

Jayden K. Houston, TX 12th Grade

Jessica N. Paterson, NJ 12th Grade

Jessie Z. Woodbridge, CT 12th Grade

Joanne L. La Crescenta, CA 12th Grade

Joseias E. Houston, TX 12th Grade

Joshua O. Gambrills, MD 11th Grade

Kaitlyn S. Mt Dora, FL 11th Grade

Kayla G. Upper Marlboro, MD 12th Grade

Kaylee P. Kissimmee, FL 11th Grade

Kelsi L. Issaquah, WA 11th Grade

Kendall B. Raleigh, NC 11th Grade

Kennedy H. Frisco, TX 9th Grade

Kevin M. Montgomery, IL 12th Grade

Kylan R. Stone Mountain, GA 9th Grade

Kylie F. Kissimmee, FL 11th Grade

Laura R. Irvine, CA 10th Grade

Lauren K. La Crescenta, CA 12th Grade

Lawrence V. Fresno, CA 10th Grade

Madeleine J. Newburyport, MA 11th Grade

Madeline L. Columbus, OH 9th Grade

Malia M. Santa Clara, CA 11th Grade

Mason B. Fort Mill, SC 11th Grade

McAustin U. Long Beach, CA 12th Grade

Michael C. Virginia Beach, VA 10th Grade

Michai T. Jamaica, NY 10th Grade

Myanelle B. Somerset, NJ 11th Grade

Nettie R. East Hampton, NY 12th Grade

Olivia D. Albuquerque, NM 11th Grade

Olivia E. Fort Mitchell, AL 11th Grade

Owen O. Newnan, GA 12th Grade

Rihana T. Stockbridge, GA 12th Grade

Ross R. Cave City, KY 9th Grade

Sambodhan B. Malden, MA 11th Grade

Sanja J. Chula Vista, CA 12th Grade

Sarah S. Cupertino, CA 11th Grade

Savannah T. Fayetteville, NC 10th Grade

Sebastian T. Sewickley, PA 12th Grade

Sierra W. Acworth, GA 12th Grade

Somaya R. Orlando, FL 12th Grade

Sonia G. Charlotte, NC 10th Grade

Srishti B. Sammamish, WA 11th Grade

Steven J. Chicago, IL 10th Grade

Tiffany G. Arlington, TX 12th Grade

Teodora V. Churchville, PA 12th Grade

Tiyanna S. Hampton, GA 11th Grade

Torrick P. Fort Lauderdale, FL 12th Grade

Trinity J. Spring, TX 11th Grade

Tristan W. Coconut Creek, FL 10th Grade

Vianna F. Chapel Hill, NC 10th Grade

Zane S. Manvel, TX 9th Grade

What They're Saying:

Shannon Smith-Conrad, a Walt Disney World Ambassador: “We are thrilled to spark new possibilities and provide these future leaders with the tools they need to chase their dreams. After 18 years of hosting Disney Dreamers Academy, we continue to be inspired by these teens and their incredible accomplishments.”

