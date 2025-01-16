Photos: Large Portion of Magic Kingdom’s Emporium Behind Construction Walls

Could they be adjusting precious revenue generating space to help with crowds during a new parade?

A large portion of the Magic Kingdom’s Emporium is currently behind walls as work takes place on this popular merchandise location.

The wall extends from Casey’s Corner (where guests cannot pass through) and down through the next room or so approaching the middle section of the store, which long ago was Center Street before it was enclosed to connect both blocks of Main Street USA into one large retail location.

This is a good time of year to be doing this work. As previously mentioned, this wall begins in the indoor seating area of Casey’s Corner. When the park is busy, Cast Members use this entrance to the store to create a pathway that runs along this closed-off section of the store, guiding guests through in an attempt to help with crowd flow, especially during the Happily Ever After nighttime spectacular.

In fact, with a new nighttime parade on approach (Disney Starlight: Dream the Night Away) and set to debut in the Summer of 2025, it could be speculated that this work is being done for that very reason, though that remains officially unconfirmed at this time.

With the walls, the Emporium remains the largest gift and souvenir shop in Magic Kingdom park, offering apparel, plush toys, pins, candy and more.

