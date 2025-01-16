Photos: Astro Orbiter Closed as Refurbishment Work Takes Over Rockettower Plaza

Don't worry, there are still plenty of spinners in the Magic Kingdom left to scratch that itch.

Guests visiting the eastern half of Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom (read: Tomorrowland) will notice a bit of work being done on the skyline in this portion of the park as the Astro Orbiter is closed for refurbishment.

Those familiar with the Tomorrowland icon will immediately recognize that something is amuck with the high-flying attraction, with portions of the classic spinner missing.

Below, a large swath of the center of the Rockettower Plaza has been walled off and is currently hosting a large crane that assists with refurbishment effort.

Astro Orbiter closed back on January 13th for the refurbishment to begin and is currently slated to reopen in the Summer of 2025, though no specific date has been revealed at this time.

Fans of the classic attraction located beneath the Astro Orbiter, the Tomorrowland Transit Authority PeopleMover, need not worry as that attraction remains open and operational at this time.

If you’re visiting Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom and desperately want to ride a spinning attraction of the same nature, be sure to check out one of the two Dumbo: The Flying Elephant turntables in Fantasyland, or The Magic Carpets of Aladdin in Adventureland. Granted, those aren’t as elevated as the Astro Orbiter is, which makes it arguably the best of these attractions in the park.

