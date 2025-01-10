5 Things to Know When Visiting Disney World in Summer of 2025

Summer at Disney World is a popular time to visit, and the summer of 2025 will be an especially exciting time to visit with some new experiences debuting! There are several advantages to visiting during summer like longer park hours and special events, while there are also some cons to consider like hotter temperatures and rainfall.

For families who are planning a visit to Disney World during this time, there are a few things to consider in order to have the best trip possible. We will take you through the summer 2025 events to look forward to as well as tips for handling the weather and making the most of your visit during this time of year!

1) Enjoy new attractions and shows opening in the summer of 2025. There will be several new experiences coming to the parks this summer, including the debut of a Disney villains show and reimagined Little Mermaid show at Hollywood Studios, a new nighttime parade at Magic Kingdom, and the reimagined Test Track reopening at EPCOT. Those planning a summer visit can be some of the first to experience these new offerings!

These are all exciting new additions across the parks that provide additional value to a summer 2025 trip. You can see more details on these new 2025 Disney World summer offerings and what they will entail.

2) Familiarize yourself with crowd levels during the summer months. Summer break is a popular time to visit Disney World with kids out of school, but the crowds are not quite as intense as you will see during other times of the year like Christmas and Thanksgiving week. Parts of August at Disney World are slower and this month is one of the best times to visit Disney World.

You can see our Disney World crowd level predictions and discussion of crowd patterns throughout the summer months. During the summer months, Disney World will have longer park hours and fewer attractions will be closed for refurbishment.

3) Enjoy festivals and special events. In addition to the new rides and entertainment opening during the summer, you can also enjoy some special offerings during this time as well.

Summer at Disney World includes the 4th of July celebration with special fireworks, the EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival which is one of the most popular festivals at the park, and the after-hours parties H20 Nights at Typhoon Lagoon. These special offerings are another highlight of visiting Disney World during the summer!

4) Be prepared for rain. You should expect rain when visiting during the summer months at Disney World, so make sure you prepare accordingly. While rain is inevitable during this time, the best thing you can do to minimize its impact on your trip is to pack accordingly. See all of the Disney World packing essentials you will want to consider for your trip.

Make sure to come prepared with things like ponchos, wear water-resistant shoes, and stroller rain covers if you are traveling with younger kids. As long as you know what to expect and learn the basics of navigating Disney World in the rain, you can enjoy a great trip!

5) Have a plan to beat the heat and humidity. The heat and humidity can be intense during the summer at Disney World. Make sure you have a plan for combating the heat when visiting during this time. Choose breathable clothes that will keep you comfortable, and don’t be afraid to take a mid-day break. You can strategically plan your table-service dining reservations when temperatures are at their highest in the afternoon so that you can enjoy a break in the air conditioning.

See our guide to typical weather patterns throughout the year at Disney World for details on average temperatures to expect during these summer months and more tips for beating the heat.

You can read our full guide to visiting Disney World in the summer for more details on what to expect and the pros and cons of a visit during this time.

At Mickey Visit, we share the most important tips for planning your trips to Disneyland, Walt Disney World, Disney Cruise Line, Universal, and beyond. Each week, we’ll share some of our top tips here on Laughing Place.