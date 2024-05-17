Photos: Temporary LEGO Store Prepares to Open as Facade Work Continues at Disneyland Paris’ Disney Village

It’s been about a month since we checked in on the construction of the Disney Village reimagining at Disneyland Paris, so let’s see what has progressed over the last month.

Significant facade work is happening as the LEGO Store, Disney Fashion and Disney Gallery have all closed to receive remodels. All three are set to be reimagined with new interiors and exteriors, which are detailed here.

The LEGO Store will be moving into a temporary location in the home of the former arcade behind the Sports Bar at the end of this month, with the temporary facade already set-up. Looks like the store is going to be named Le Club House, as that name is being “hoisted into position” by some LEGO Disney character figures.

Say goodbye to the 90s charm of the Disney Store, as it will be closing soon for a complete remodel as well.

No visible changes have been made to Planet Hollywood since we last checked in on the project. No changes have been announced for this location just yet, but Imagineers did tease during a conference last month that more, as-of-yet-unannounced changes are coming.

