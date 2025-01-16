Disney Visa Cardmembers Can Save Up to 30% This Spring On Select Stays at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Take advantage of saving more the longer you stay.

Disney Visa Cardmembers can enjoy savings of up to 30% on select stays of five nights or more this spring.

What's Happening:

The longer you stay, the more you save. The following discounts are available for consecutive nights.

Stays From April 11, 2025, to June 11, 2025: (Travel must be completed no later than June 12, 2025)

Save 30% on Villas for stays of 5 or more nights

Save 30% on rooms for stays of 5 nights or more

Save 25% on Villas for stays of 4 nights

Save 25% on rooms for stays of 4 nights

Book Early to Enjoy a Resort Credit

When reservations are made by February 4, 2025, guests who stay for four nights or more will receive a $150 Resort Credit applicable at designated locations within Aulani Resort.

Important Details:

Savings are calculated based on the standard price for the same villa or room for stays between April 11, 2025, and June 11, 2025, with travel to be completed by June 12, 2025.

To qualify for the early-booking Resort Credit, reservations must be made by February 4, 2025, at 11:59 PM Eastern Time, and a Disney Visa Cardmember must be the guest in the booked room or villa.

It is essential to mention the offer during booking and to use a valid Disney Visa Card or Disney Rewards Redemption Card for the deposit; otherwise, the standard room or villa rate will apply for the entire stay.

Length-of-stay requirements must be met for certain discounts, and any cancellation of nights will impact discount eligibility.

This offer does not apply to suites or 3-bedroom grand villas, nor to previously booked accommodations.

Reservations must be made in advance for consecutive nights and are subject to availability, as the number of rooms and villas available for this promotion is limited.

Fees and taxes are excluded, and a maximum of two rooms or villas can be reserved per cardmember, with occupancy limits enforced.

Additional charges will apply for more than two adults per hotel room, excluding suites or villas.

The offer is applicable once per reservation and cannot be combined with other hotel discounts or promotions.

It is nontransferable and may be subject to restrictions, changes, or cancellation without prior notice.

Certain activities may incur additional fees, and the offer is valid for qualifying purchases at eligible Aulani Resort locations with room or villa charging privileges.

