Photos: New Epic Universe Merchandise Takes Center Stage in Universal Stella Nova Resort Retail Location

Just off the lobby at the new Universal Stella Nova Resort is a Universal Studios Store – something that each on-site resort features. However, as this new resort property is part of the new Universal Epic Universe theme park expansion, this location features a bit of merchandise that we’ve never seen before.

The expanse of merchandise on offer extends out into the hallway to the retail location, off of the main lobby of the resort. Here you’ll find essentials, and anything you might have left back at home by accident.

But then we get to the meaty stuff at the store, including a slew of new merchandise featuring Dark Universe, the highly-anticipated section of the new park dedicated to the classic Universal Monsters.

Check out the spirit jersey that is available, featuring the new land logo and a slew of monsters on the lower portion. You can look at that while some of us stare at the cinch bag featuring the Creature from the Black Lagoon.

Do you like these highly detailed new action figures? Do you like them enough to pay $84.00 for a pack of two?

Beyond Dark Universe swag, fans can also get their hands on a number of goodies celebrating How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk, as well as Super Nintendo World and The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic. For more information about these new lands, and all things Universal Epic Universe, be sure to check out our page here.

There is also a pantheon of Universal Epic Universe logo merchandise. A number of pieces we’ve seen previously at the Universal Epic Universe Preview Center at Universal CityWalk or the new store at the Orlando International Airport.

To take a look around the rest of the resort, be sure to check out our post, here. Universal Stella Nova Resort is slated to open on January 21st, 2025.