With the new Epic Universe store now open at MCO, we’ve got some photos for you of the displays and items you’ll find within the airport location.

As with the other Epic Universe stores, including the big Preview Center at Universal Orlando Resort and the store at Universal Studios Hollywood, the different merch is broken up into sections based around the lands that will be in the park.

With Orlando getting Super Nintendo World for the first time when Epic Universe opens, there is a large assortment of merchandise from that particular portal, including the first display that greets you as you enter the store.

Super Nintendo World:

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter — Ministry of Magic and Dark Universe:

How to Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk:

General Epic Universe merch:

Universal’s Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025. We recommend connecting with Mouse Fan Travel as you plan your trip to Central Florida’s newest theme park.

