Epic Universe Store Opens at Orlando International Airport

Universal Orlando fans can now pick up some last minute Epic Universe goodies at MCO.
by |
Tags: , , , , , ,

Universal Orlando has now opened the previously reported Epic Universe store within Orlando International Airport (MCO).

What’s Happening:

  • Back in December, we showed you that a new store celebrating the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, Epic Universe, would be opening at MCO.
  • Yesterday, the official MCO X account shared that the new store is now open directly next to the Universal Orlando store in Terminal B, in what was previously a Kennedy Space Center store.
  • Here, you’ll find many items which can be found at the Epic Universe Preview Center in CityWalk, from Super Nintendo World tees to How to Train Your Dragon plushies, and everything in-between!
  • Of course, you’ll also find plenty of Epic Universe logo merchandise – which you can then wear for the grand opening of the park in just a few short months!

More on Epic Universe:

Laughing Place recommends MEI Travel for all your Universal Orlando Resort travel planning
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning