Epic Universe Store Opens at Orlando International Airport

Universal Orlando has now opened the previously reported Epic Universe store within Orlando International Airport (MCO).
What’s Happening:
- Back in December, we showed you that a new store celebrating the forthcoming opening of Universal Orlando’s fourth theme park, Epic Universe, would be opening at MCO.
- Yesterday, the official MCO X account shared that the new store is now open directly next to the Universal Orlando store in Terminal B, in what was previously a Kennedy Space Center store.
- Here, you’ll find many items which can be found at the Epic Universe Preview Center in CityWalk, from Super Nintendo World tees to How to Train Your Dragon plushies, and everything in-between!
- Of course, you’ll also find plenty of Epic Universe logo merchandise – which you can then wear for the grand opening of the park in just a few short months!
- The opening of this store at MCO follows the opening of the aforementioned Epic Universe Preview Center within Universal CityWalk earlier this year, and even one at Universal Studios Hollywood.
- Epic Universe officially opens on May 22nd, 2025 and tickets are now on sale.
