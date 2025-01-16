Photos: Touring the Grounds of Universal Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando

Honestly, we're still standing outside just staring at the colors.

Come with us as we explore the new Universal Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando ahead of its grand opening later this month.

The vibrant new hotel comes as Universal Orlando is getting ready for its new theme park, Universal Epic Universe, set to open in May of 2025 with the addition of three new hotels, including this hotel, its sister resort Universal Terra Luna Resort, and the Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

Inside Universal Stella Nova Resort, guests will take off for amazing adventures at the theme parks and touch down for relaxation and recharging in between the fun. Designed to reflect the infinite vastness of the universe – where galaxies spiral ever outward and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars – this hotel is highlighted in serene teals and calming purples to instantly put guests at ease.

The theme stretches across the hotel lobby in various wall fixtures, signage, themed bars, and even murals depicting galaxies that are actual photographs from NASA.

Universal Stella Luna Resort will also offer some signature Universal touches on property, including separate 10,000 sq. ft. pools with hot tubs and fire pits, along with fitness centers, game rooms, rec rooms, and official Universal Orlando Resort Stores.

Like other resorts on the property, staying at either Stella Nova or Terra Luna will get guests some park benefits including early park admission, bus service to the theme parks, complimentary merchandise delivery, and more.

Outside on the pool deck, guests can take a dip in the large pool or enjoy the nearby hot tub. There are also table games like ping pong available.

The pool deck also plays home to the Galaxy Bar, offering up a number of specialty cocktails and other drinks, and the nearby Galaxy Grill will also have some food items to enjoy poolside.

For more dining options, guests can head back inside to the Cosmos Cafe & Market for a selection of delicious food items, as well as some grab and go offerings. Peep that logo tumbler though!

For more about the rooms of the resort, be sure to check out our post, here. Universal Stella Nova Resort opens officially on January 21st, 2025.