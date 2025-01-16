Photos: Take a Look Around The Rooms of the New Universal Stella Nova Resort at Universal Orlando

Pretty soon we'll be asking "Stella Nova" or "Terra Luna" the same way we ask Popcorn or Churro.

As we get closer to the opening of Universal’s newest theme park, Universal Epic Universe, we’re also getting closer to the opening of three(!) on-site hotels! Today, we’re getting a look at one of those resorts, Universal Stella Nova Resort, and their luxurious accommodations.

According to the original announcement of the hotel and its sister property, Universal Terra Luna Resort, Universal Stella Nova Resort is a place where guests will take off for amazing adventures at the theme parks and touch down for relaxation and recharging in between the fun. Designed to reflect the infinite vastness of the universe – where galaxies spiral ever outward and unknown worlds revolve around unnamed stars – this hotel is highlighted in serene teals and calming purples to instantly put guests at ease.

Universal Stella Nova Resort adds 750 rooms to Universal’s on-site portfolio. The plush accommodations in each include comfortable furnishings, and even their own branded goodies in the bathroom! Each of these rooms also features two double beds, allowing four people to stay in the room.

Those staying in select rooms will have a view of Universal Epic Universe, as well as another hotel towering over the skyline – Universal Helios Grand Hotel.

Out in the hallway, special lighting effects bring the galaxy to life above guests as they walk to their room.

To take a look around the rest of the resort, be sure to check out our post, here. Universal Stella Nova Resort is slated to open on January 21st, 2025.