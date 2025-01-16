Save Up to 25% This Spring On Select Stays at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa

Take advantage of discounts of up to 25% on select rooms and villas for stays of five nights or more and up to 20% for four-night stays this spring at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa.

What's Happening:

Experience an extraordinary getaway this spring at Aulani, A Disney Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawaiʻi.

Take advantage of increased savings the longer you stay.

This promotion applies to stays of consecutive nights within the specified date ranges.

Savings:

Save 25% for stays of 5 or more nights for travel on: April 11, 2025, to June 11, 2025

Save 20% for stays of 4 nights for travel on: April 11, 2025, to June 11, 2025



Details:

These savings are calculated based on the standard room rate for stays from April 11 to June 11, 2025, and bookings must be made by June 6, 2025, with travel completed by June 12, 2025.

Specific length of stay requirements must be met to qualify for certain discounts, and any cancellations will impact the validity of the discount.

This offer does not apply to suites, 3-bedroom grand villas, or previously booked accommodations.

Reservations must be made in advance and consist of consecutive nights, subject to availability due to limited room allocations.

Fees and taxes are excluded, and a maximum of two rooms can be reserved per booking, with occupancy limits per room or villa.

Additional charges will apply for more than two adults in a hotel room, excluding suites or villas.

The offer is valid for one use per reservation and cannot be combined with other discounts or promotions.

It is nontransferable and may be subject to restrictions, changes, or cancellations without prior notice. Certain activities may incur additional fees.

More Recent News: