Disney’s Wilderness Lodge Celebrates 30th Anniversary

Disney’s Wilderness Lodge is celebrating 30 years by highlighting the cast members that make it special.

  • Disney Parks Blog is celebrating the Lodge’s 30th anniversary by highlighting four cast members who have been at the resort for over two decades.
  • Ranger Jack, bellperson Troy, food and beverage assistant Sandrine, and housekeeper Devora are all highlighted for helping keep the spirit of America’s national parks alive for guests staying or enjoying the resort.
  • The resort remains a cornerstone of the Walt Disney World Resort, bringing guests into the wonders of the natural world.

