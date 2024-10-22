Special Limited Time Disneyland Resort Kids’ Ticket Offer

A special limited-time offer for children's tickets are available at the Disneyland Resort.
What’s Happening:
- For a limited time, children between the ages of three and nine can visit a Disneyland Resort theme park for just $50 per child when purchasing a special 1-day, 1-park ticket.
- The ticket can be used from January 7 through March 20, 2025 (subject to theme park reservation availability).
Special Ticket Offer:
1-Day Ticket with Admission to 1 Park
- $50 per day
- Only valid for a child ticket (ages 3-9).
- Tickets are valid January 7 through March 20, 2025, subject to restrictions and park reservation availability.
2-Day Ticket with Admission to 1 Park
- $100 for a 2-day ticket
- Only valid for a child ticket (ages 3-9).
- Tickets are valid January 7 through March 20, 2025, subject to restrictions and park reservation availability.
- Multi-day tickets are valid for 13 days after first use or on March 20, 2025, whichever comes first.
3-Day Ticket with Admission to 1 Park
- $150 for a 3-day ticket
- Only valid for a child ticket (ages 3-9).
- Tickets are valid January 7 through March 20, 2025, subject to restrictions and park reservation availability.
- Multi-day tickets are valid for 13 days after first use or on March 20, 2025, whichever comes first.
