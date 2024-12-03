Disneyland Resort Reveals Special SoCal Resident 3-Day Ticket Offer for Visits in Early 2025

Park hopper and Lightning Lane add-ons are also available

Southern California Residents can enjoy special ticket offers to enjoy the Disneyland Resort in Early 2025, along with special discounted rates at the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort.

What’s Happening:

Disneyland Resort is bringing back a special ticket offer for Southern California residents to enjoy in early 2025 at a terrific value.

For a limited time, eligible Southern California residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park per day ticket for as little as $67 per person, per day, for a total price of $199.

These tickets are on sale now for visits Jan.1 – May 15, 2025, any day of the week, based upon availability and subject to park reservations.

It’s important to note that these reservation allocations are different from general admission reservations, as fine print notes: “On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Southern California Resident Tickets are fully reserved. Southern California Resident Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.”

This three-day ticket can be redeemed on consecutive days or on separate occasions across these winter and spring dates.

Upgrades to a Park Hopper ticket and Lightning Lane Multi Pass add-ons are available.

Pricing options include: 3-day, 1 park per day ticket for a total price of $199 3-day Park Hopper ticket for a total price of $289 3-day, 1 park per day ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for a total price of $295 3-day, Park Hopper ticket with Lightning Lane Multi Pass for a total price of $385

In addition to this Southern California ticket offer, the Disneyland Resort has other offers currently available, including a Kids’ Special Ticket Offer

Southern California residents can save up to 25 percent on select stays of four nights or longer weekdays or weekends (based on availability) at any of the three on-site hotels, or save up to 20 percent on standard and premium rooms at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa, the Disneyland Hotel and The Villas at Disneyland Hotel Pixar Place Hotel

These room offers may be reserved now for stays Jan. 7 – March 20, 2025.

Worth Noting:

This offer is valid only for Southern California residents within ZIP codes 90000- 93599 with proof of eligible residency, including valid government-issued photo ID, required for both purchase and admission.

Tickets expire 5/15/25 and are not valid before 1/1/25.

Tickets may be used on nonconsecutive days. Each day of use constitutes one full day of use. .

Tickets are nonrefundable, may not be sold or transferred for commercial use and exclude activities/events separately priced.

Offer may not be combined with other ticket discounts or promotions. Subject to restrictions and change or cancellation without notice.

Sales may be paused from time to time or terminated at any time.

Theme park reservations for Southern California Resident Ticket holders are limited in number and subject to the availability of park reservations allocated to the Southern California Resident Tickets as determined by Disney, applicable blockout dates, and theme park capacity.

Reservation availability for Southern California Resident Ticket holders is not guaranteed for any date, and reservations may be difficult to get for any particular date, especially as the ticket expiration date approaches.

On any given date, park reservations may be available for general theme park tickets even though park reservations allocated to the Southern California Resident Tickets are fully reserved.

Southern California Resident Ticket holders are not entitled to any reservations Disney makes available to others.

