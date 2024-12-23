Fozzie Bear Appears in New Video from Disney Vacation Club with Holiday Greetings and Closing Out Banner Year

Disney Vacation Club is wishing members and fans a happy holiday season by sharing a greeting from a longtime favorite, and celebrating a banner year for the vacation ownership group.

What’s Happening:

Disney Vacation Club has shared a special holiday message to all their members and followers on Instagram, featuring longtime Muppet favorite, Fozzie Bear.

The video greeting, full of jokes, puns, and more is simply a holiday message with nothing more than good tidings.