Fozzie Bear Appears in New Video from Disney Vacation Club with Holiday Greetings and Closing Out Banner Year

Disney Vacation Club is wishing members and fans a happy holiday season by sharing a greeting from a longtime favorite, and celebrating a banner year for the vacation ownership group.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Vacation Club has shared a special holiday message to all their members and followers on Instagram, featuring longtime Muppet favorite, Fozzie Bear.
- The video greeting, full of jokes, puns, and more is simply a holiday message with nothing more than good tidings.
- The choice of having Fozzie Bear deliver a message full of holiday cheer might be considered a strange one.
- Disney Vacation Club members (along with Annual Passholders/Magic Key Holders) are arguably the biggest fans and devotees of the Disney Parks and got the big news earlier this year that longtime favorite, Jim Henson’s Muppet-Vision 3D, will soon be closing. An announcement that has been deemed quite controversial by many devoted Disney Parks fans.
- The attraction, located at Disney’s Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World, is set to shutter and make way for another recently announced land based on Pixar Animation Studio’s classic film, Monsters, Inc.
- There are no specifics regarding closures or opening dates at this time.
- Disney Vacation Club has had a big 2024 in its own right, opening two new properties at Walt Disney World – The Cabins at Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground and the new Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort. They also announced a new resort coming to the Florida destination in 2027, Disney Lakeshore Lodge.
- Out at the Disneyland Resort in California, Disney Vacation Club has also opened a brand new Welcome Home Center at Disney California Adventure with the new Golden Vine House, taking the place of the former Walt Disney Imagineering Blue Sky Cellar.
