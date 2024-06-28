Theatre South Playhouse’s “Finding Nemo, The Reunion Concert” Is Set To Celebrate The Musical And Raise Money For Arts Programs In Florida This July

A one night only charity reunion of Disney’s Animal Kingdom’s Finding Nemo: The Musical is coming to Orlando.

What’s Happening:

Theatre South Playhouse Finding Nemo, The Reunion Concert.

The reunion, taking place on July 26th at 7:30PM, will showcase actors from the original cast of Finding Nemo: The Musical to raise funding for arts and culture programs after the state vetoed all funding towards them.

The night will feature Broadway, Broadway national tour, and local regional theatre performers as they share their memories of the Big Blue World. These performers include Broadway's Michael Dean Morgan, Michelle Knight, and Lulu Picart.

Those interested in attending the charity concert can purchase tickets here

The theatre also asks those unable to attend to consider making a donation towards their fall programming. Donations can be made here

