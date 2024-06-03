Shanghai Disney Resort Celebrates International Children’s Day With the Opening of 50th Children’s Hospital Disney Fun House

Disney and Shanghai Disney Resort continue their contributions to local Children’s Hospitals in celebration of Children’s Day.

What’s Happening:

Disney and Shanghai Disney Resort announced that they have opened their 50th Disney Fun House at the Children’s Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine in Hangzhou, China in celebration of International Children’s Day.

This optimism focused playground themed to Disney’s Zootopia is part of Disney’s children’s hospital initiative in the Chinese Mainland.

is part of Disney’s children’s hospital initiative in the Chinese Mainland. Beginning in 2016, The Walt Disney Company announced a RMB 20 million donation to fund the Disney-themed play spaces to commemorate the opening of Shanghai Disney Resort.

Joe Schott, President and General Manager of Shanghai Disney Resort celebrates this continued commitment to local communities stating "Delivering joy, comfort and inspiration to children and their families facing illness is a special Disney tradition. Shanghai Disney Resort is proud to join hands with The Walt Disney Company China to carry on this legacy through developing themed playrooms in children's hospitals across China. The completion of the 50th Disney Fun House, which brings the story of the resort's new Zootopia -themed land to life, allows children to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite characters while undergoing treatment. It exemplifies our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous and ongoing support of our NGO partners and Disney VoluntEARS, who have helped us since our opening to bring hope and happiness to those in need through powerful Disney storytelling."

-themed land to life, allows children to immerse themselves in the world of their favorite characters while undergoing treatment. It exemplifies our commitment to making a difference in the communities we serve. We are incredibly grateful for the tremendous and ongoing support of our NGO partners and Disney VoluntEARS, who have helped us since our opening to bring hope and happiness to those in need through powerful Disney storytelling." Shanghai Disney held an opening ceremony for the new Disney Fun House with the support of Disney VoluntEARS. The event was attended by leadership from Shanghai Disney Resort, The Walt Disney Company China, Children’s Hospital of Zhejiang University School of Medicine, and Shanghai Charity Foundation.

Disney Fun Houses serve as a source of familiarity and comfort for young patients receiving treatment. This new Fun House is a transformed section of the hospital decked with murals featuring Zootopia’s diverse world, a mobile movie theatre, and spaces to play games and activities.

diverse world, a mobile movie theatre, and spaces to play games and activities. Disney VoluntEARS and staff and volunteers from the hospital will host interactive play activities for these young patients.

Disney VoluntEARS played a huge role in this opening ceremony by teaching the kids choreography from the new Disney Zootopia Day Special Pre-parade. In addition, the volunteers engaged in fun craft and drawing activities with the young patients. In a surprise appearance, Judy Hopps and Nick Wilde greeted patients through the hospital, delivering excitement and gifts to the children.

To celebrate International Children’s Day, around 5,000 gifts, donated by Shanghai Disney Resort and The Walt Disney Company China, were given out at all 50 of the Disney Fun Houses located throughout mainland China.

Earlier this week, Disney Fun Houses opened at the Shunyi Branch of Beijing Children’s Hospital and the Fujian Branch of Shanghai Children’s Medical Center. Mickey and Minnie attended the opening of these exciting new additions to help bring the magic to life.

The Walt Disney Company China and Shanghai Disney Resort have worked with China Soong Ching Ling Foundation and Shanghai Charity Foundation to build 50 Disney Fun Houses in hospitals across 41 cities of 24 provinces and municipalities in the Chinese mainland. Disney will continue this commitment to spreading happiness and magic to surrounding communities and those in need.

Read More on Shanghai Disney: