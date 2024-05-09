Details Revealed Over Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Refurbishment

The Orange County Register is sharing new details about the upcoming Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln refurbishment.
What’s Happening:
- The iconic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland will be receiving $5 million of TLC during its refurbishment.
- Permits have been filed with Anaheim to replace show elements, lighting, and audio systems within the theater.
- Also included in the permits are a variety of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work that will be taking place.
- The improvements are all a part of the refurbishment, which began on April 16th.
- As of now, there is yet to be a reopening date for the attraction.
More Disneyland News:
- Pixar Fest For Deep-Diving Pixar Fans
- Photos: Critter Country Closes at Disneyland as Work Continues on Tiana’s Bayou Adventure
- Disneyland Pixar Fest 2024 Hidden Pizza Planet Truck Guide
- New “it’s a small world” Photo Op Appears At Disneyland
- Jenifer Lewis Meets Mama Odie Animatronic from "Tiana's Bayou Adventure"
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com