Details Revealed Over Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Refurbishment

The Orange County Register is sharing new details about the upcoming Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln refurbishment.

The iconic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland

Permits have been filed with Anaheim to replace show elements, lighting, and audio systems within the theater.

Also included in the permits are a variety of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work that will be taking place.

The improvements are all a part of the refurbishment, which began on April 16th.

As of now, there is yet to be a reopening date for the attraction.

