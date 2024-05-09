Details Revealed Over Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln Refurbishment

The Orange County Register is sharing new details about the upcoming Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln refurbishment.

What’s Happening:

  • The iconic Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln at Disneyland will be receiving $5 million of TLC during its refurbishment.
  • Permits have been filed with Anaheim to replace show elements, lighting, and audio systems within the theater.
  • Also included in the permits are a variety of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing work that will be taking place.
  • The improvements are all a part of the refurbishment, which began on April 16th.
  • As of now, there is yet to be a reopening date for the attraction.

