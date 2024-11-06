Ice Skating Rink Installed for “Glisten!” Taking Place During Disney Jollywood Nights

Crews have begun installing the ice skating rink for "Glisten!," taking place during Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
What’s Happening:
- Crews have begun setting up the ice skating rink for "Glisten!," a new skating performance that will premiere during Disney Jollywood Nights at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
- A large white tarp with the “Glisten!” logo is currently over the stage.
- The ice rink will be located in front of Mickey & Minnie’s Runaway Railway along Hollywood Boulevard.
- There will be multiple performances throughout the evening as part of this separately ticketed after-hours event.
- Disney has revealed that world-class champion skaters will display their skills to a holiday soundtrack that includes original pieces as well as cherished Disney classics like “Be Our Guest” and “When You Wish Upon A Star.”
- Disney Jollywood Nights is a special separately ticketed five-hour event taking place on select evenings between November 9 and December 21, 2024.
More on Disney Jollywood Nights:
