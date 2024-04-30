Special Mei Lin Panda Paw Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Magic Key holders are about to be “Better Together” with a new special giveaway.

  • From May 6th through May 14th, Magic Key holders can grab a special foam Mei Lin panda paw in celebration of Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!
  • Magic Key Holders can join the virtual queue through the Magic Key portal in their Disneyland app during the above dates.
  • From there, the Hyperion Theater courtyard will house the giveaway from 2-8pm, while supplies last.

