Special Mei Lin Panda Paw Available for Disneyland Magic Key Holders

Magic Key holders are about to be “Better Together” with a new special giveaway.
What’s Happening:
- From May 6th through May 14th, Magic Key holders can grab a special foam Mei Lin panda paw in celebration of Better Together: A Pixar Pals Celebration!
- Magic Key Holders can join the virtual queue through the Magic Key portal in their Disneyland app during the above dates.
- From there, the Hyperion Theater courtyard will house the giveaway from 2-8pm, while supplies last.
