Build Your Own Omni-Coaster — “Planet Coaster 2” to Feature Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Ride System

Developed by Frontier, the upcoming sequel to 2016’s hit theme park construction management simulation video game will have a new coaster-type familiar to Disney fans.
What’s Happening:
- Planet Coaster’s official X account has shared a clip of one of the new coaster types coming to Planet Coaster 2.
- Since its announcement back in July, the game has been teasing all of the exciting new additions to the game, including water parks, new customization options, and brand new ride types.
- Shared on October 13th, the clip highlights a coaster blueprint (pre-designed in-game layout) featuring a new coaster type inspired by the Vekoma Spinning Coaster.
- Fans of Disney will immediately recognize the coaster type as the Omni-Coaster used for Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind.
- Just like the hit EPCOT attraction, players will be able to design their creations while implementing controlled spinning to direct riders towards different directions.
- This is not the first time Planet Coaster has added Disney-inspired ride systems to the hit game.
- Players of the original 2016 game can find ride systems based on Tower of Terror, The PeopleMover, Seven Dwarfs Mine Train, Jungle Cruise, and Disneyland’s Mark VII Monorail.
- Planet Coaster 2 officially releases on November 6th, and I cannot wait to make my own version of Cosmic Rewind.
- Fans interested in picking up the game have the chance to get ANOTHER Disney-inspired ride system. If you preorder Planet Coaster 2, you will receive 3 bonus ride types, including a Omni-mover ride similar to Haunted Mansion and Ariel’s Undersea Adventure. Click here to preorder the upcoming game, available on Steam, Epic Games, PlayStation, and XBOX.
- The Planet Coaster community has created incredible recreations of popular Disney attractions over the years.
- Check out the impressively detailed Seven Dwarfs Mine Train POV from Sam_Imp27’s Magic Kingdom recreation!
Read More Disney: