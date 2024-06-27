Peter Pan’s Flight Closing for Lengthy Refurbishment This Summer at the Magic Kingdom

Peter Pan’s Flight will be closing for a lengthy refurbishment at the Magic Kingdom in Walt Disney World this summer.
What’s Happening:
- The popular opening day attraction Peter Pan’s Flight is scheduled to close for a roughly six-week long refurbishment this summer at the Magic Kingdom.
- Peter Pan’s Flight will close on Monday, July 8th and will reopen to guests on August 21st, 2024.
- Permits have recently been filled by Walt Disney Imagineering for work on the attraction, but no changes or upgrades have been announced at this time.
- One possible change is the depiction of Native Americans in the attraction, which currently contains some outdated stereotypes that could be considered offensive.
- This possible change would follow similar updates made to attractions such as the Jungle Cruise, as well as the replacement of Splash Mountain.
- Unlike other versions of Peter Pan’s Flight around the world, the Magic Kingdom version has seen few changes to the ride experience since it first opened over 50 years ago.
More Walt Disney World News:
