Photos: Walls Still Up Around Pirates of the Caribbean As Themed-Lounge Work Continues

Similar to our last update late last month, walls remain at the exit of Pirates of the Caribbean at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. Much of the merchandise featured at this retail location has been moved across the way to the former Tortuga Tavern, now referred to as Tortuga Treasures and turned into the main retail location for Pirates merch.

This allows for more work to take place in this former retail location and former site of The Pirates League makeover location, similar to the popular Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique, but with a pirates theme in lieu of a princess one. This location closed prior to the global pandemic, but the site was never used….until now. This location is likely becoming the new Pirates of the Caribbean themed lounge, teased previously at a Destination D23 event, with the opening timeframe revealed at last weekend’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event in Anaheim.

The walls even block access to the beautiful courtyards surrounding the area, which are a quiet spot for a respite from all the Pirates fun. It is unclear at this time what work is being done to the courtyard areas, if any.

As elaborated upon at the recent D23 Event, A new Pirates of the Caribbean-themed tavern is set to open in 2025 in Adventureland at Magic Kingdom. This brand-new experience will extend the classic story and offer a welcoming haven for all pirate-kind, big and small. The rambunctious watering hole will invite bandits and buccaneers-to-be from every corner of the seven seas to join together and raise a toast to the pirate life.

