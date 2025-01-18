Hulu Shares Trailer for New Series “A Thousand Blows” from “Peaky Blinders” Creator Steven Knight

“A Thousand Blows” will premiere on Friday, February 21st, 2025.

Hulu has shared the official trailer for their new series from Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, A Thousand Blows.

What’s Happening:

Three lives collide in a defiant fight to survive in the new series A Thousand Blows , hailing from Steven Knight.

, hailing from Steven Knight. The series is set in the perilous world of illegal boxing in 1880s Victorian London and based on little explored real-life characters with incredible stories.

The cast includes Malachi Kirby, Erin Doherty, Stephen Graham, Francis Lovehall, Jason Tobin, James Nelson-Joyce, Hannah Walters, Darci Shaw, Nadia Albina, Morgan Hilaire, Jemma Carlton, Caoilfhionn Dunne, Susan Lynch, Daniel Mays, Adam Nagaitis, Gary Lewis, Tom Davis and Robert Glenister.

Starring and executive produced by Stephen Graham and Hannah Walters for Matriarch Productions, Damian Keogh and Kate Lewis for The Story Collective, and Tom Miller and Sam Myer for Water & Power Productions.

All six episodes of the first season will premiere on Friday, February 21st, 2025 on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+

Full Synopsis:

Inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends on the run from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene. As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Meanwhile the menacing and self-declared emperor of the East End boxing world, Sugar Goodson, determines to destroy Hezekiah whose ambitions to fight in the West End threatens everything he has built. What ensues is a battle of the old world against the new.

