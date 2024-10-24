Industrial Light & Magic Announces Panel at SXSW 2025, Will Cover the Future of Live Entertainment and Experiences

Yesterday afternoon, Lucasfilm’s in-house visual effects studio Industrial Light & Magic announced that it will be participating in a panel at SXSW 2025 in Austin, Texas. This panel will see ILM teaming up with the minds behind “ABBA Voyage,” “Dead and Company,” and “U2:UV” for a discussion of the future of live entertainment.

What’s happening:

Industrial Light & Magic will be teaming up with the minds behind the acclaimed immersive concert shows “ABBA Voyage,” “Dead and Company,” and “U2:UV” for a panel discussion at SXSW 2025 about the future of live entertainment and experiences.

According to SXSW’s official website

Panel participants will include ILM’s Ben Morris, ABBA Voyage’s Svana Gisla, and Treatment Studio’s Lizzie Pocock, with moderator Jazz Tangcay from Variety.

What they’re saying:

Industrial Light & Magic (via X): “Make room for some stellar content and southern hospitality from Industrial Light & Magic in the heart of Texas at SXSW 2025! Find us on the schedule from March 7-15, where we are teaming up with the minds behind ABBA Voyage, alongside the Dead and Company and U2:UV’s Sphere Vegas experiences for a legendary panel on live entertainment that you do not want to miss!”

SXSW: "Please join us for an insightful discussion on the future of live music events. We'll explore how performing artists can leverage cinematic and filmed entertainment to drive forward the artform and meet evolving audience expectations. You'll learn about the creative and practical challenges posed by different physical spaces as well as the crucial role of cross-functional team collaboration in crafting extraordinary communal experiences. It's an opportunity for music fans to ask questions about the future of live entertainment."

SXSW 2025 will take place from Friday, March 7th through Saturday, March 15th in Austin, Texas. For additional information be sure to visit SXSW’s official website.