Jack Huston Joins the Cast of Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” Series

Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston has joined the cast of Spider-Noir, the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline reports that British actor Jack Huston has joined the cast of the upcoming Spider-Noir live-action series, alongside Nicholas Cage.
- The actor is believed to be playing a bodyguard in the series.
- In addition to Cage, he joins Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola and Li Jun Li, who also recently joined the cast.
- Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
- Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, which Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal – who also serve as executive producers.
- Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
