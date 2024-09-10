Jack Huston Joins the Cast of Amazon’s “Spider-Noir” Series

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Boardwalk Empire star Jack Huston has joined the cast of Spider-Noir, the upcoming MGM+ and Prime Video live-action series based on the Marvel comic Spider-Man Noir.

What’s Happening:

  • Deadline reports that British actor Jack Huston has joined the cast of the upcoming Spider-Noir live-action series, alongside Nicholas Cage.
  • The actor is believed to be playing a bodyguard in the series.
  • In addition to Cage, he joins Brendan Gleeson, Lamorne Morris, Abraham Popoola and Li Jun Li, who also recently joined the cast.
  • Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down-on-his-luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
  • Harry Bradbeer is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of the series, which Oren Uziel and Steve Lightfoot developed with the team behind Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Amy Pascal – who also serve as executive producers.
  • Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.

More Marvel News:

Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning