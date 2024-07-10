Matthew Chauncey Revealed as New Writer for Season 3 of Marvel’s “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

According to Deadline, Matthew Chauncey will be a new writer for season 3 of Disney+’s X-Men ’97.

It was revealed that Matthew Chauncey will be a new writer for season 3 of Disney+’s X-Men '97 .

. This is after Beau DeMayo and Marvel

Chauncey will work alongside director Jake Castorena, who has been on the series from its start.

Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is in production with revised scripts, while season 3 is in development.

Season 2 of X-Men '97 is in production with revised scripts, while season 3 is in development. The series has received strong ratings with four million views on Disney+ with the first two episodes in the first five days.

The first season ended strong, receiving 3.5 million views in the first five days, making it Disney+’s most viewed full length animation series finale since the first season of Marvel’s What If …? .

. Speaking of What If…? – Chauncey comes from the series, where he has been a writer-producer since season 1.

About X-Men ’97:

Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Voice Cast:

Ray Chase as Cyclops

Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey

Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm

Cal Dodd as Wolverine

JP Karliak as Morph

Lenore Zann as Rogue

George Buza as Beast

AJ LoCascio as Gambit

Holly Chou as Jubilee

Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop

Matthew Waterson as Magneto

Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler

