Matthew Chauncey Revealed as New Writer for Season 3 of Marvel’s “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

According to Deadline, Matthew Chauncey will be a new writer for season 3 of Disney+’s X-Men ’97.

What's Happening:

  • It was revealed that Matthew Chauncey will be a new writer for season 3 of Disney+’s X-Men '97.
  • This is after Beau DeMayo and Marvel parted ways earlier in the year after working on seasons 1 and 2.
  • Chauncey will work alongside director Jake Castorena, who has been on the series from its start.
  • Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is in production with revised scripts, while season 3 is in development.
  • The series has received strong ratings with four million views on Disney+ with the first two episodes in the first five days.
  • The first season ended strong, receiving 3.5 million views in the first five days, making it Disney+’s most viewed full length animation series finale since the first season of Marvel’s What If…?.
  • Speaking of What If…? – Chauncey comes from the series, where he has been a writer-producer since season 1.

About X-Men ’97:

  • Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.

Voice Cast:

  • Ray Chase as Cyclops
  • Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
  • Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
  • Cal Dodd as Wolverine
  • JP Karliak as Morph
  • Lenore Zann as Rogue
  • George Buza as Beast
  • AJ LoCascio as Gambit
  • Holly Chou as Jubilee
  • Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
  • Matthew Waterson as Magneto
  • Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
