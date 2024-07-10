Matthew Chauncey Revealed as New Writer for Season 3 of Marvel’s “X-Men ’97” on Disney+

According to Deadline, Matthew Chauncey will be a new writer for season 3 of Disney+’s X-Men ’97.
What's Happening:
- It was revealed that Matthew Chauncey will be a new writer for season 3 of Disney+’s X-Men '97.
- This is after Beau DeMayo and Marvel parted ways earlier in the year after working on seasons 1 and 2.
- Chauncey will work alongside director Jake Castorena, who has been on the series from its start.
- Season 2 of X-Men ‘97 is in production with revised scripts, while season 3 is in development.
- The series has received strong ratings with four million views on Disney+ with the first two episodes in the first five days.
- The first season ended strong, receiving 3.5 million views in the first five days, making it Disney+’s most viewed full length animation series finale since the first season of Marvel’s What If…?.
- Speaking of What If…? – Chauncey comes from the series, where he has been a writer-producer since season 1.
About X-Men ’97:
- Marvel Animation’s X-Men’97 revisits the iconic era of the 1990s as The X-Men, a band of mutants who use their uncanny gifts to protect a world that hates and fears them, are challenged like never before, forced to face a dangerous and unexpected new future.
Voice Cast:
- Ray Chase as Cyclops
- Jennifer Hale as Jean Grey
- Alison Sealy-Smith as Storm
- Cal Dodd as Wolverine
- JP Karliak as Morph
- Lenore Zann as Rogue
- George Buza as Beast
- AJ LoCascio as Gambit
- Holly Chou as Jubilee
- Isaac Robinson-Smith as Bishop
- Matthew Waterson as Magneto
- Adrian Hough as Nightcrawler
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com