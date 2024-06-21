“Our America: In The Black – Conversations with Arlan Hamilton” Set to Air on ABC-Owned Television Stations

ABC-owned television stations have announced a new nine-part special interview series.

What’s Happening:

  • Our America: In The Black – Conversations with Arlan Hamilton is a new, nine-part series featuring the serial entrepreneur and author having conversations about financial health and wellness.
  • Each episode will include a discussion with influential guests from business, entertainment, and technology.
  • They will cover the lack of financial freedom in America and empower viewers.
  • Fellow entrepreneur and founder of Hello Seven, Rachel Rodgers, will guest on the first episode.
  • Other guests include Lauren Chan, Dean Forbes, Suneera Madhani, and more.

