“Our America: In The Black – Conversations with Arlan Hamilton” Set to Air on ABC-Owned Television Stations

ABC-owned television stations have announced a new nine-part special interview series.
What’s Happening:
- Our America: In The Black – Conversations with Arlan Hamilton is a new, nine-part series featuring the serial entrepreneur and author having conversations about financial health and wellness.
- Each episode will include a discussion with influential guests from business, entertainment, and technology.
- They will cover the lack of financial freedom in America and empower viewers.
- Fellow entrepreneur and founder of Hello Seven, Rachel Rodgers, will guest on the first episode.
- Other guests include Lauren Chan, Dean Forbes, Suneera Madhani, and more.
