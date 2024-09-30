17th Season of “What Would You Do?” Debuts Monday, October 7th on ABC

ABC News’ popular series, What Would You Do?, hosted by John Quiñones, is set to return to ABC for a brand-new season this October.
What’s Happening:
- What Would You Do? is returning for its 17th season on ABC, with The View co-host Sara Haines returning as a correspondent.
- Haines and Quiñones will travel to Missouri, Colorado, New Jersey, New York and more to ask what would you do?
- The premiere episode asks how America will react when a secret romantic affair is exposed, an underage teen is pressured to buy an illegal vape, a rude customer berates an immigrant employee, and an employer refuses to hire a job applicant because of their weight?
- What Would You Do? reveals how people behave when they think no one is watching by using hidden cameras to record real reactions to thought-provoking scenarios. The program brings audiences together, providing them with hope by showcasing the kindness of strangers.
- Season 17 of What Would You Do? premieres Monday, October 7th (10:01-11:00 p.m. EDT) on ABC, with episodes available the next day on Hulu.
