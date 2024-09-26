ABC and Saks’ Celebrate the Maiden Voyage of “Doctor Odyssey” with the Upper Deck Luxury Sweepstakes

The sweepstakes celebrates the new procedural with an unforgettable trip for two to New York.
Procedural Prizes:
- The upcoming medical drama from ABC and Ryan Murphy, Doctor Odyssey, has announced the Upper Deck Luxury Sweepstakes.
- In partnership with Saks, the sweepstakes will award a one-in-a-lifetime trip to New York, including a designer shopping spree, spa treatments, exclusive dining experiences, and a cash prize.
- The sweepstakes grand prize includes:
- Roundtrip airfare and hotel accommodations.
- Ten thousand dollars in Saks Fifth Avenue shopping credit usable during the duration of the experience.
- A private styling session at Saks’ exclusive Fifth Avenue Club.
- A 12 course lunch at Saks’ Hoseki restaurant.
- A signature facial at FaceGym on Sak’s Beauty Floor.
- A private makeup session with a Saks’ beauty artist.
- Dinner at Saks’ 9th floor restaurant L’avenue at Saks.
- Refreshments on Saks’ private rooftop terrace.
- $5,000 cash prize.
- You can enter the Upper Deck Luxury Sweepstakes here.
- ABC’s Doctor Odyssey follows Max (Joshua Jackson), a cruise ship doctor on The Odyssey, as he and hismall medical team face extraordinary medical crises miles from land. Max and the other staff work hard and play harder.
- Doctor Odyssey premieres tonight on ABC at 9/8c with new episodes every Thursday. The series will stream exclusively on Hulu.
