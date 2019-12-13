Special Holiday Disney PhotoPass Opportunities Available Throughout Walt Disney World

Walt Disney World has all kinds of fun festive ways for you to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year and Disney PhotoPass will be there to commemorate your holiday celebration with some special seasonal photo opportunities, according to the Disney Parks Blog.
- You can find special Disney PhotoPass opportunities throughout all four Walt Disney World parks as well as Disney Springs and select resort hotels.
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Disney’s Animal Kingdom
Disney Springs
Disney Resort Hotels
- Be sure to ask your Disney PhotoPass photographer which Magic Shots are available at each location you visit.
