Disney H2O Glow Nights Returning to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon this Summer

The party returns to Walt Disney World this summer. Disney H2O Glow Nights will be returning to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon water park, bringing with it all the fun music, dancing, food, drinks and more guests have enjoyed from previous years, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

This exclusive after-hours party will be returning to Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon for the third straight year.

Disney H20 Glow Nights is inspired by the popular Toy Story Toon, Partysaurus Rex , and features meet and greets with some of your favorite Toy Story characters.

The party also offers special themed food and beverage menu items as well as exclusive event merchandise.

There is also a DJ-hosted dance party on the beach.\ where guests can show off their best (or worst, we don’t judge) dance moves.

Guests will also have access to Typhoon Lagoon’s attractions with much shorter wait times.

Disney H2O Glow Nights will take place between 8 and 11 PM on select nights from May 27 to August 29, 2020.

Guests attending the party can enter Typhoon Lagoon as early as 6 PM on event nights.

Tickets are available now and you can purchase your tickets in advance for a discounted price of $65.

