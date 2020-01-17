Hulu Announces Series Premiere Dates and Renewals, Releases Trailers, During TCA Press Tour

With 2020 off to a great start, Hulu shared a wealth of announcements this morning during their Winter Press Tour. From new trailers and teasers, to the renewal of fan favorite series, today’s reveals indicate there’s plenty of great television on the horizon.
What’s happening:
- Today, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming.
- This year audiences will be able to immersive themselves in Hulu’s powerful and entertaining stories including:
- Little Fires Everywhere from Reese Witherspoon and Kerry Washington
- High Fidelity starring Zoë Kravitz
- Normal People the television adaptation of Sally Rooney’s best-selling novel
- Catherine The Great comedic drama The Great, featuring Elle Fanning and Nicholas Hoult
- In addition to the premiere seasons of their Originals slate, Erwich also announced an upcoming comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.
What they’re saying:
- Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu: “Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent. From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”
Hulu Releases New Teasers and Trailers for Upcoming 2020 Slate
- Hulu shared the latest trailers and teasers for their upcoming Original series that will premiere on the platform throughout the year.
High Fidelity
Hillary
Little Fires Everywhere
Normal People
Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for Upcoming 2020 Hulu Originals The Great, Ramy and Solar Opposites
The Great
- The much-anticipated series from writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite), The Great debuts on Hulu on Friday, May 15.
- The comedy series chronicles the genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.
The series stars:
- Elle Fanning as Catherine
- Nicholas Hoult
- Phoebe Fox
- Adam Godley
- Gwilym Lee
- Charity Wakefield
- Douglas Hodge
- Sacha Shawan
Creative team:
- The Great is created, written and executive produced by:
- Tony McNamara
- Executive produced by:
- Marian Macgowan
- Josh Kesselman (Thruline)
- Ron West (Thruline)
- Brittany Kahan Ward (Echo Lake)
- Doug Mankoff (Echo Lake)
- Andrew Spaulding (Echo Lake)
- Elle Fanning
- Mark Winemaker
- Matt Shakman
- The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.
Ramy
- Actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy. All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Friday, May 29.
- The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.
- Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.
- In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.
- Award winning actor, Mahershala Ali will be a special guest star during the second season.
The series stars:
- Ramy Youssef
- Mohammed Amer
- Hiam Abbass
- Amr Waked
- May Calamawy
- Dave Merheje
- Laith Nakli
- Steve Way
Creative Team:
- Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef.
- Executive produced by:
- Ravi Nandan (A24)
- Ari Katcher (co-creator)
- Ryan Welch (co-creator)
- Jerrod Carmichael
- Ramy is produced by A24.
Solar Opposites
- Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.
- They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome.
- All eight episodes of the series will debut on Hulu on Friday, May 8.
- The series is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan alongside Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.
Solar Opposites stars voice actors:
- Justin Roiland
- Thomas Middleditch
- Sean Giambrone
- Mary Mack
Hulu Orders Straight-to-Series Comedy Starring Steve Martin and Martin Short from 20th Century Fox Television
- The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).
- Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.
Company Renews Hulu Originals Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface For Sophomore Seasons
- Following their successful first seasons, Hulu announced the renewal of Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface.
Company Strengthens Kids Programming Slate with DreamWorks Animation Originals Part of New Multi-Year Streaming Deal
- As a new streaming home to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature and library films, as well as brand-new original series, Hulu announced the first three premieres to be Hulu Originals in 2020:
- Madagascar: A Little Wild
- TrollsTopia
- The Mighty Ones