Hulu Announces Series Premiere Dates and Renewals, Releases Trailers, During TCA Press Tour

by | Jan 17, 2020 4:27 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

With 2020 off to a great start, Hulu shared a wealth of announcements this morning during their Winter Press Tour. From new trailers and teasers, to the renewal of fan favorite series, today’s reveals indicate there’s plenty of great television on the horizon.

What’s happening:

  • Today, during the Television Critics Association’s Winter Press Tour, Hulu’s Senior Vice President of Originals, Craig Erwich, presented the company’s lineup of upcoming original programming.
  • This year audiences will be able to immersive themselves in Hulu’s powerful and entertaining stories including:
  • In addition to the premiere seasons of their Originals slate, Erwich also announced an upcoming comedy series starring Steve Martin and Martin Short.  

What they’re saying: 

  • Craig Erwich, SVP of Originals, Hulu: “Hulu’s success in Original content is driven by highly curated programming from world class talent. From the Steve Martin project, second series orders of Ramy and Dollface, to shows like Little Fires Everywhere, our momentum in original content is stronger than ever.”

Hulu Releases New Teasers and Trailers for Upcoming 2020 Slate

  • Hulu shared the latest trailers and teasers for their upcoming Original series that will premiere on the platform throughout the year.

High Fidelity

Hillary

Little Fires Everywhere

Normal People

Hulu Reveals Premiere Dates for Upcoming 2020 Hulu Originals The Great, Ramy and Solar Opposites

The Great

  • The much-anticipated series from writer Tony McNamara (The Favourite), The Great debuts on Hulu on Friday, May 15.
  • The comedy series chronicles the genre-bending, anti-historical ride through 18th Century Russia and follows the wildly comedic rise of Catherine the Nothing to Catherine the Great.  

The series stars:

  • Elle Fanning as Catherine
  • Nicholas Hoult
  • Phoebe Fox
  • Adam Godley
  • Gwilym Lee
  • Charity Wakefield
  • Douglas Hodge
  • Sacha Shawan

Creative team:

  • The Great is created, written and executive produced by:
    • Tony McNamara
  • Executive produced by:
    • Marian Macgowan
    • Josh Kesselman (Thruline)
    • Ron West (Thruline)
    • Brittany Kahan Ward (Echo Lake)
    • Doug Mankoff (Echo Lake)
    • Andrew Spaulding (Echo Lake)
    • Elle Fanning
    • Mark Winemaker
    • Matt Shakman
  • The project is produced by Civic Center Media in association with MRC Television.

Ramy 

  • Actor Ramy Youssef returns to Hulu for his critically acclaimed performance in the Hulu Original comedy series Ramy. All 10 episodes of the new season will debut on Friday, May 29.
  • The series follows first-generation, Egyptian-American Ramy Hassan (Ramy Youssef) who is on a spiritual journey in his politically divided New Jersey neighborhood.
  • Ramy brings a new perspective to the screen as it explores the challenges of what it’s like to be caught between a religious community who believes life is a moral test, and a millennial generation that doubts an afterlife even exists.
  • In the second season, Ramy delves further into his spiritual journey, finding a new Muslim community and embracing a deeper commitment to his faith.
  • Award winning actor, Mahershala Ali will be a special guest star during the second season.

The series stars:

  • Ramy Youssef
  • Mohammed Amer
  • Hiam Abbass
  • Amr Waked
  • May Calamawy
  • Dave Merheje
  • Laith Nakli
  • Steve Way

Creative Team:

  • Ramy is written, executive produced, created by and starring Ramy Youssef.
  • Executive produced by:
    • Ravi Nandan (A24)
    • Ari Katcher (co-creator)
    • Ryan Welch (co-creator)
    • Jerrod Carmichael
  • Ramy is produced by A24.

Solar Opposites

  • Co-created by Justin Roiland (Rick & Morty) and Mike McMahan (Rick & Morty, Star Trek: Lower Decks), Solar Opposites centers around a family of aliens from a better world who must take refuge in middle America.
  • They disagree on whether Earth is awful or awesome.
  • All eight episodes of the series will debut on Hulu on Friday, May 8.
  • The series is executive produced by Roiland and McMahan alongside Josh Bycel and is produced by 20th Century Fox Television.

Solar Opposites stars voice actors:

  • Justin Roiland
  • Thomas Middleditch
  • Sean Giambrone
  • Mary Mack  

Via Ticket Master

Via Ticket Master

Hulu Orders Straight-to-Series Comedy Starring Steve Martin and Martin Short from 20th Century Fox Television

  • The untitled comedy about three strangers who share an obsession with true crime and suddenly find themselves wrapped up in one, hails from co-creators and writers, Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Grace & Frankie, Looking).  
  • Martin and Hoffman will executive produce along with This is Us creator Dan Fogelman, Jess Rosenthal (This is Us) and Martin Short.

Company Renews Hulu Originals Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Dollface For Sophomore Seasons

Company Strengthens Kids Programming Slate with DreamWorks Animation Originals Part of New Multi-Year Streaming Deal

  • As a new streaming home to future slates of DreamWorks Animation feature and library films, as well as brand-new original series, Hulu announced the first three premieres to be Hulu Originals in 2020:
    • Madagascar: A Little Wild
    • TrollsTopia
    • The Mighty Ones 
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend