Sporks Now Available for Purchase at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland

When Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge first opened at Disneyland back in June, guests who decided to grab a bite to eat at Docking Bay 7 were given a themed spork to eat their meal. Sadly, after those sporks started to go missing, Disney stopped providing them. Now, guests who want to get their very own Star Wars-themed spork can purchase one in the land.
- Guests can purchase these sporks at Docking Bay 7 for $10.99.
- No discounts can be used when purchasing a spork and they are limited to one per customer.
- These metal sporks come in a special pouch with Aurebesh writing that reads “Spork” and “Property of Docking Bay 7,” in addition to a Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge logo.
