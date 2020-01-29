Pixar’s “Onward” to Host World Premiere at Berlin Film Festival

Pixar’s Onward will screen for audiences this winter at the Berlin Film Festival. However, according to The Hollywood Reporter, the film will not be in competition against other titles.

What’s happening:

will make its global debut this spring at the Berlin Film Festival. The film about two brothers on a magical quest to bring their father back for one special visitation will screen for audiences at the festival ahead of its March 6th theatrical release.

Onward will not be up for any competition during the two week event.

will not be up for any competition during the two week event. The Berlin Film Festival runs from February 20-March 1, 2020.

About Onward:

introduces two teenage elf brothers who embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there” Pixar Animation Studios’ all-new original feature film is directed by Dan Scanlon and produced by Kori Rae—the team behind Monsters University.

The film stars:

Tom Holland

Chris Pratt

Julia Louis Dreyfus

Octavia Spencer

Ali Wong

Mel Rodriguez

Lena Waithe

More Onward news:

