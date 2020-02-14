Remaining Areas in the Center of Future World to Close February 16

This weekend, the remaining areas in the center of Epcot’s Future World will no longer be available to guests. The park will close these sections on February 16 as part of Epcot’s multi-year transformation.
What’s happening:
- As part of Epcot’s ongoing multi-year transformation, Future World is continuing to evolve and starting this weekend, select areas will no longer be open to guests.
- On February 16, the remaining areas in the center of Future World will be closed including:
- Electric Umbrella
- Pin Central
- Nearby merchandise and outdoor vending carts
- Guests will be able to make their way through Future World using one of the new park passageways including:
- The existing Future World West passage near The Seas
- A new Future World East passage (opening February 16)
- The new passage runs adjacent to the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind construction site.
- The Spaceship Earth east restrooms will reopen at a later date.
Other Impacts:
- As things are shuffled around in during the construction process, guests will still be able to enjoy their favorite attractions and take advantage of FastPass+ offerings.
- FastPass+ kiosks will also be relocated and can be found at:
- Future World East – on the right side of Test Track
- Future World West – on the progress wall opposite from The Land pavilion
- Following the closure of Electric Umbrella, other locations throughout the park will be available to provide quick-service dining including:
- Eats at the Epcot Experience – featuring a newly expanded menu of flatbreads, chicken nuggets and salads
- Sunshine Seasons – now also featuring burgers
More Epcot News:
- Agent P’s World Showcase Adventure will close on February 17 to make way for a new DuckTales experience.
- Disney recently celebrated a milestone in the production of their new nighttime spectacular, Harmonious, as large, floating barges that house show elements have arrived at the park.
- Epcot’s International Festival of the Arts is going on now through February 24. Check out Alex’s guide to the interactive art experiences available to guests.
