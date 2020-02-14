Remaining Areas in the Center of Future World to Close February 16

This weekend, the remaining areas in the center of Epcot’s Future World will no longer be available to guests. The park will close these sections on February 16 as part of Epcot’s multi-year transformation.

What’s happening:

As part of Epcot’s ongoing multi-year transformation

On February 16, the remaining areas in the center of Future World will be closed including: Electric Umbrella Pin Central Nearby merchandise and outdoor vending carts

Guests will be able to make their way through Future World using one of the new park passageways The existing Future World West passage near The Seas A new Future World East passage (opening February 16)

The new passage runs adjacent to the Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind construction site.

Other Impacts:

As things are shuffled around in during the construction process, guests will still be able to enjoy their favorite attractions and take advantage of FastPass+ offerings.

FastPass+ kiosks will also be relocated and can be found at: Future World East – on the right side of Test Track Future World West – on the progress wall opposite from The Land pavilion



Following the closure of Electric Umbrella, other locations throughout the park will be available to provide quick-service dining including: Eats at the Epcot Experience Sunshine Seasons – now also featuring burgers



