Hasbro Introduces New Marvel Legends Series Beast Figure

Hasbro has introduced a beautiful new Beast figure, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. This one is not from the classic Disney fairy tale, but rather from a team of peacekeeping mutants. This new Marvel Legends Series Beast figure is available for pre-order now.

Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series six-inch scale Beast figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel X-Men comics.

This quality six-inch-scale figure features multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display, premium design and detail, and is a great addition to any action figure collection.

This new Marvel Legends Series Beast figure will sell at a retail price of $19.99 and will be available this fall.

You can pre-order the new figure now from: Entertainment Earth Best Buy Books A Million



