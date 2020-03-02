Hasbro Introduces New Marvel Legends Series Beast Figure

Hasbro has introduced a beautiful new Beast figure, and it’s probably not the one you’re thinking of. This one is not from the classic Disney fairy tale, but rather from a team of peacekeeping mutants. This new Marvel Legends Series Beast figure is available for pre-order now.
- Fans, collectors, and kids alike can enjoy this Marvel Legends Series six-inch scale Beast figure, inspired by the character from the Marvel X-Men comics.
- This quality six-inch-scale figure features multiple points of articulation for high poseability and display, premium design and detail, and is a great addition to any action figure collection.
- This new Marvel Legends Series Beast figure will sell at a retail price of $19.99 and will be available this fall.
- You can pre-order the new figure now from:
ICYMI – More Marvel news:
- Mark Ruffalo told fans in attendance at C2E2 that he is in preliminary talks with Marvel to appear in the She-Hulk series coming to Disney+.
- Also at C2E2, Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski unveiled story details and cover art for Marvel’s upcoming series “The Rise of Ultraman.”
- During their “Empyre” panel at the convention, Marvel revealed the cover for “Empyre #4” and announced a tie-in series “Lords of Empyre: Swordsman.”
- This Spring Break, Marvel Avengers STATION at the Treasure Island Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas will offer special pricing for incoming visitors and Nevada residents.