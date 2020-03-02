Marvel to Give Free Spider-Woman Lithograph with Copy of “Spider-Woman #1”

As if the upcoming new Spider-Woman comic series from Marvel Comics wasn’t exciting enough, the first issue just got even better. Fans who pick up a copy of “Spider-Woman #1” when it hits stores later this month will get a free lithograph featuring art from the beloved animated series.
- Marvel announced the special promotion today via their Twitter account.
- The animated series, which spawned the art in the image above, is now streaming on Disney+.
- Since her debut in 1977, Spider-Woman has played the role of super hero, secret agent, and private investigator, but no matter the mission, Spider-Woman fans have always been treated to electrifying action and high-stakes thrills.
- This new series from Karla Pacheco and superstar artist Pere Pérez promises all that and more.
- With a new costume designed by artist Dave Johnson, Jessica Drew is ready to give readers the Spider-Woman series they’ve been waiting for as she goes up against a new foe: the mysterious and deadly Octavia Vermis.
- “Spider-Woman #1” by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez goes on sale March 18 in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.
- You can find a participating comic shop here in order to get your free lithograph.
