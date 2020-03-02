Marvel to Give Free Spider-Woman Lithograph with Copy of “Spider-Woman #1”

As if the upcoming new Spider-Woman comic series from Marvel Comics wasn’t exciting enough, the first issue just got even better. Fans who pick up a copy of “Spider-Woman #1” when it hits stores later this month will get a free lithograph featuring art from the beloved animated series.

Marvel announced the special promotion today via their Twitter account

The animated series, which spawned the art in the image above, is now streaming on Disney+

Since her debut in 1977, Spider-Woman has played the role of super hero, secret agent, and private investigator, but no matter the mission, Spider-Woman fans have always been treated to electrifying action and high-stakes thrills.

This new series from Karla Pacheco and superstar artist Pere Pérez promises all that and more.

With a new costume designed by artist Dave Johnson, Jessica Drew is ready to give readers the Spider-Woman series they’ve been waiting for as she goes up against a new foe: the mysterious and deadly Octavia Vermis.

“Spider-Woman #1” by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez goes on sale March 18 in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.

You can find a participating comic shop here

ICYMI – More Marvel news: