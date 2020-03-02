Marvel to Give Free Spider-Woman Lithograph with Copy of “Spider-Woman #1”

by | Mar 2, 2020 6:31 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

As if the upcoming new Spider-Woman comic series from Marvel Comics wasn’t exciting enough, the first issue just got even better. Fans who pick up a copy of “Spider-Woman #1” when it hits stores later this month will get a free lithograph featuring art from the beloved animated series.

  • Marvel announced the special promotion today via their Twitter account.
  • The animated series, which spawned the art in the image above, is now streaming on Disney+.
  • Since her debut in 1977, Spider-Woman has played the role of super hero, secret agent, and private investigator, but no matter the mission, Spider-Woman fans have always been treated to electrifying action and high-stakes thrills.
  • This new series from Karla Pacheco and superstar artist Pere Pérez promises all that and more.
  • With a new costume designed by artist Dave Johnson, Jessica Drew is ready to give readers the Spider-Woman series they’ve been waiting for as she goes up against a new foe: the mysterious and deadly Octavia Vermis.
  • “Spider-Woman #1” by Karla Pacheco and Pere Pérez goes on sale March 18 in comic shops, on the Marvel Comics App, and on Marvel.com.
  • You can find a participating comic shop here in order to get your free lithograph.

ICYMI – More Marvel news:

  • Netmarble Corp., the company behind the long-running hit mobile game Marvel Future Fight, is collaborating with Marvel Entertainment once again on Marvel Future Revolution.
  • To celebrate the Marvel Studios’ Black Panther film coming to Disney + on March 4, five full episodes of Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest will be showcased on Marvel HQ YouTube.
  • Hasbro has introduced a beautiful new Beast figure as part of the Marvel Legends Series.
  • Mark Ruffalo told fans in attendance at C2E2 that he is in preliminary talks with Marvel to appear in the She-Hulk series coming to Disney+.
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend