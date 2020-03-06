Vanessa Lengies Joins the Cast of “Turner and Hooch” Series Coming to Disney+

Disney continues to assemble the cast for its upcoming series based on the 1989 comedy Turner and Hooch. The latest addition to the cast is Glee alumna Vanessa Lengies, according to Deadline.
- Lengies has been cast as a series regular in the upcoming comedy series heading to Disney+.
- The actress is best known for her role in Fox’s Glee as well as the Touchstone film Stick It.
- Lengie will play Erica, the chief trainer at the US Marshal K-9 facility.
- “When she’s with a dog, her cute awkwardness disappears and she is a natural leader. Erica is less comfortable with people, especially cute guys like Scott Turner (Peck), who is oblivious to Erica’s interest in him. Erica is on board to train his 90 pound slobbery dog, Hooch, as a new K-9 for the US Marshall, and it’s clear she’s looking forward to work with Hooch…and Scott.” -Deadline
- She joins Josh Peck, who is set to star as Turner, as well as Lyndsy Fonseca and Carra Patterson, who will play Laura and Jessica respectively.
- The series will consist of 12 hourlong episodes about a U.S. marshal (formerly a police detective in the 1989 movie) and his troublemaking dog.
- Turner and Hooch hails from creator Matt Nix (Burn Notice) and 20th Century Fox TV.
Synopsis:
- “When an ambitious, buttoned-up marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs.”
Creative team:
- Series writer/executive producer:
- Matt Nix
- Co-executive producer:
- Josh Levy
- Studio:
- 20th Century Fox TV
