Richard E. Grant Added to the Cast of the Upcoming Disney+ Series, “Loki”

Adding to his already long list of performances, British actor Richard E. Grant has been tapped to play a role in the upcoming Disney+ series, Loki, according to Variety.
What’s Happening:
- British actor, Richard E. Grant, who recently portrayed General Pryde in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, and the role of Shiver in The Nutcracker and the Four Realms, has been cast in Marvel’s Loki, coming exclusively to Disney+.
- At this time, details around the role that Grant will be playing in the series are scarce, but it is rumored that he will only appear in one episode.
- The news of Richard E. Grant being added to the cast follows announcements of additional members including Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, and Sophia Di Martino for the upcoming series, as well as the obvious casting of Tom Hiddleston in the titular role of Loki, reprising his role as the god of mischief from the various Marvel films.
- The series will follow the alternate version of Loki seen in Avengers: Endgame who escaped with the Tesseract. Aside from Endgame, Loki was last seen being killed by Thanos in the MCU’s normal timeline in Avengers: Infinity War. The new series, which is set to debut next year, will also be connected to the upcoming sequel Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness,
- Disney+ is set to debut three Marvel based series as the first wave of Marvel based originals coming to the streaming service, Loki, WandaVision, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Footage from all three upcoming shows was teased during a 30 second trailer earlier this year, with an announcement shortly after that WandaVision’s release date was moved to earlier than expected with the series debuting later this year.
- Loki is set to debut in the Spring of 2021.
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now