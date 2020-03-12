Menu Revealed for New Hot Diggity Dogs Food Truck Opening at Disney Springs

Last week, we learned of a new food truck opening this month at Disney Springs. Now, thanks to the Disney Springs Twitter account, we know the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck will be opening later today and we even got a peek at the menu.
- Hot Diggity Dogs will be serving up a full menu of delicious gourmet hot dogs and house-made chips.
- That menu will include:
Chili Cheese Dog
Chicago Dog
BLT Dog
Reuben Dog
- Hot Diggity Dogs will open at 5 PM today (Thursday, March 12) at Disney Springs’ West Side.
ICYMI – More Disney Springs news:
- If you’re looking for a place to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day at Walt Disney World this weekend, look no further than Raglan Road Irish Pub & Restaurant at Disney Springs. The eatery’s Mighty St. Patrick’s Festival returns this weekend.
- We are just over a month away from the world premiere of the new Cirque du Soleil show Drawn to Life at Disney Springs. Some new signage has been installed at the Cirque du Soleil theater, including the cirque logo and some temporary signs for Drawn to Life.
- The Disney Parks have always offered some fun and creative personalized merchandise but now Disney has announced MADE, a new and expanded way to customize and create your own Disney merchandise.