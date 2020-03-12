Menu Revealed for New Hot Diggity Dogs Food Truck Opening at Disney Springs

Last week, we learned of a new food truck opening this month at Disney Springs. Now, thanks to the Disney Springs Twitter account, we know the Hot Diggity Dogs food truck will be opening later today and we even got a peek at the menu.

Hot Diggity Dogs will be serving up a full menu of delicious gourmet hot dogs and house-made chips.

That menu will include:

Chili Cheese Dog

Chicago Dog

BLT Dog

Reuben Dog

Hot Diggity Dogs will open at 5 PM today (Thursday, March 12) at Disney Springs’ West Side.

