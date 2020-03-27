Hulu Shares Trailer for Third and Final Season of “Future Man”

Hulu has released a trailer for the upcoming third and final season of their hit sci-fi series, Future Man.
- Just about a year ago, we learned that Hulu was renewing Future Man for a third and final season.
- The series stars Josh Hutcherson, of Hunger Games fame, as a janitor and world-ranked gamer tasked with preventing the extinction of the human race.
- Hutcherson is joined by Eliza Coupe and Derek Wilson.
- Future Man is created, written, and executive produced by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir.
- Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, Matt Tolmach, James Weaver and Ben Karlin serve as executive producers.
- The third and final season of Future Man will debut on Friday, April 3 on Hulu.
ICYMI – More Hulu news:
- Portrait of a Lady on Fire, the Cannes Film Festival award-winning film from NEON, will begin streaming today (Friday, March 27th), exclusively on Hulu.
- A new animated alien series, Solar Opposites is about to land on Hulu. The streamer recently released the first teaser giving audiences a sneak peek at the outlandish comedy.
- Disney recently made some moves at the streaming service it acquired not too long ago, promoting Kelly Campbell, who formerly was the Chief Marketing Officer of Hulu, to the new president.
- This year’s Academy Award-winning film Parasite will soon be appearing on a device near you thanks to a deal struck between Neon and Hulu, and will be exclusively presented on the streaming service beginning on April 8th.