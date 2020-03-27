Shades of Green Resort at Walt Disney World Closes in Response to COVID-19

Walt Disney World’s Shades of Green Resort has announced that it will temporarily close in response to the spread of COVID-19.

Up to this point, Shades of Green has remained open, despite the fact that Walt Disney World Resort parks and other resort hotels have been closed for some time.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 at Shades of Green Resort.

Prospective guests will still be able to make reservations for new arrivals after May 15.

The resort is waiving any cancellation or early departure fees for reservations during this time.

Shades of Green will be closely monitoring the situation in order to determine when they will reopen.

What they’re saying:

Statement from Shades of Green: “The safety of our guests and staff is our primary concern at AFRC Resorts. Shades of Green will temporarily close to ensure the health and well-being of service members and their families during the COVID-19 crisis. Despite our best efforts to serve guests through this situation, it is now apparent that this crisis requires collective action to slow its progression in the United States. Guests will be asked to return to their home station as soon as they can make the necessary travel arrangements.”

